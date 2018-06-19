Regulatory News:

The Claranova group (Paris:CLA) announces its presence at the European Spring Midcap Event to be held at the Pullman Paris Eiffel Tower Hotel, 18 avenue de Suffren, Paris.

Each year, the European Spring Midcap Event brings together close to 80 listed European companies and 150 European institutional investors.

For its 14th edition, Sébastien Martin, CFO, will meet with investors and present Claranova group's recent developments and growth outlook.

Next Claranova group event:

2017-2018 annual revenue: August 8, 2018

About Claranova:

A global Internet and mobile player, Claranova is one of the few French companies in this sector to post sales of over EUR 130 million, more than half of which is generated in the United States. Claranova focuses its strategy on three areas of business digital printing through the Group's PlanetArt division, management of the Internet of Things (IoT) via the myDevices division and e-commerce through the Avanquest division:

PlanetArt: A world leader in mobile printing, specifically via the FreePrints offer the cheapest and simplest way to print photos from a smartphone FreePrints is already a must-have for several million customers, a figure that has grown every year since its launch;

myDevices: A global platform for IoT (Internet of Things) management enabling major corporations from different business sectors to quickly develop and roll out IoT solutions for their customers;

Avanquest: the Group's legacy activity covering the distribution of third-party software, a business that is shifting towards the monetisation of Internet traffic.

For more information on the Claranova group: www.claranova.com or www.twitter.com/claranova_group

