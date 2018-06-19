Regulatory News:
IPSEN:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|
Transaction
|
Identification code of the
|
Daily total volume (in
|
Daily weighted average
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2018.06.11
|FR0010259150
|2 183
|133,1629
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2018.06.12
|FR0010259150
|2 000
|133.8719
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2018.06.13
|FR0010259150
|2 000
|135,6002
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2018.06.14
|FR0010259150
|2 000
|135.9603
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2018.06.15
|FR0010259150
|2 000
|138.8042
|XPAR
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
Contacts:
IPSEN
Eugenia Litz
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721
E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
or
Fabien Puibarreau
Senior Legal Counsel Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com