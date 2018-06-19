Regulatory News:

IPSEN:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction

date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

price of shares

acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.06.11 FR0010259150 2 183 133,1629 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.06.12 FR0010259150 2 000 133.8719 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.06.13 FR0010259150 2 000 135,6002 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.06.14 FR0010259150 2 000 135.9603 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.06.15 FR0010259150 2 000 138.8042 XPAR

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

Contacts:

IPSEN

Eugenia Litz

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721

E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com

or

Fabien Puibarreau

Senior Legal Counsel Head of Company Law and Securities Law

Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86

E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com