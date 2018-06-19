

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Tuesday's session solidly in negative territory, adding to the losses from the previous day. Profit warnings had a negative impact on investor sentiment Tuesday, along with mounting trade concerns.



President Donald Trump directed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to identify $200 billion worth of Chinese goods for additional tariffs at a rate of 10 percent.



Trump said the tariffs will go into effect if China refuses to change its unfair trade practices and insists on going forward with recently announced tariffs.



European Central Bank President Mario Draghi reiterated on Tuesday that the bank will adopt a patient approach to tightening policy and stands ready to adjust all its policy tools when needed.



'We will remain patient in determining the timing of the first rate rise and will take a gradual approach to adjusting policy thereafter,' Draghi said in a speech at a central banking conference in Sintra, Portugal.



'The path of very short-term interest rates that is implicit in the term structure of today's money market interest rates broadly reflects these principles.'



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.68 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.88 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.46 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 1.22 percent and the CAC of France fell 1.10 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.36 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.66 percent.



In Frankfurt, automakers were under pressure on concerns that more U.S. tariffs on car imports could be on the horizon. BMW weakened by 0.81 percent, Daimler fell 1.15 percent and Volkswagen lost 2.14 percent.



In Paris, Renault declined 1.52 percent and Peugeot surrendered 1.50 percent.



Air France KLM rose 5.42 percent after its labor unions suspended a planned four-day strike over pay disputes.



In London, Debenhams sank 10.71 percent after issuing another profit warning for the third time this year.



Similarly, Footasylum plunged 52.84 percent after the footwear retailer noted that trading since the beginning of the new financial year has been impacted by the widely documented weak consumer sentiment on the high street.



Industrial equipment rental company Ashtead Group declined 4.43 percent after its profit before taxation for the fourth quarter declined to 174.7 million pounds from 180.6 million pounds last year.



Altice dipped 0.39 percent in Amsterdam on reports that it may sell stake in its telecom towers business to private equity firm KKR.



The euro area current account surplus declined to a 10-month low in April, the European Central Bank reported Tuesday. The current account surplus fell to EUR 28.4 billion in April from EUR 32.8 billion in March. This was the lowest surplus since June 2017.



Eurozone construction output increased in April, after falling in the previous three months, data from Eurostat showed Tuesday. Construction output advanced 1.8 percent month-over-month in April, reversing a revised 0.2 percent drop in March.



While the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing a much bigger than expected jump in new residential construction in the U.S. in the month of May, the report also showed a much steeper than expected drop in building permits.



The report said housing starts soared by 5.0 percent to an annual rate of 1.350 million in May after tumbling by 3.1 percent to a revised rate of 1.286 million in April. Economists had expected housing starts to climb by 1.8 percent to a rate of 1.310 million from the 1.287 million originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said building permits plunged by 4.6 percent to an annual rate of 1.301 million in May after falling by 0.9 percent to a revised rate of 1.364 million in April.



Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to edge down by 0.1 percent to a rate of 1.350 million from the 1.352 million originally reported for the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX