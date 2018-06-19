The 5th Mining On Top: Africa Summit (MOTA 2018) is just round the corner, and yet again, is deeming to be a success with over 100 highly targetted delegates expected to attend the conference. The event will take place at the prestigious Mövenpick Hotels Resorts in Geneva from the 3-4 July 2018. Organsied by AME Trade Ltd., the prestigous conference is proud to be sponsored by industry leaders such as Zimplats, Global Atomic Corporation and PIX4D.

VIP's attending the conference include dignitaries, Hon. Winston Chitando, Minister of Mines and Mining Development of Zimbabwe, Ibrahima Gueye,Secretary General, Ministry of Mines and Geology, Senegal, Dr. Morie Manyeh, Minister of Mines Mineral Resources, Sierra Leone, Mamady Fofana, General Manager, SOGUIPAMI, Guinea and HM Jane Owen, British Ambassador to Switzerland and Lichtenstein.

The African mining sector is undergoing unprecendented changes with the rise in commodity prices. Reformations in the mining policies and codes to attract investment and integration of technological innovations within the daily to reduce costs and achieve sustainable goals. These factors cumulatively have led to investment opportunities in several African countries where investors can benefit from low operational costs, untapped resources and a business favourable tax regime (tax deductible costs and losses).

Keeping this in mind, MOTA 2018 will be dedicated to connecting African governments to European mining companies and financial investors will be focussing on strengthening relations between all stakeholders, generating long-term value and in identifying the most promising commodities. The theme of MOTA 2018 is: "Europe as a partner for African mining."

Participants at the event will benefit from:

In-depth market knowledge from the industry insights presented by our panel of experts

from the industry insights presented by our Networking opportunity with mining, energy and petroleum industry experts

opportunity with Interactive two day programme where they will be able to engage in debate and discussions with the decisions makers of the extractive industry

where they will be able to engage in of the extractive industry New business connectionsand future partnerships

Eminent Speakers Participating at MOTA 2018 Speaker Panel Include:

Hon. Hassan Baraze Moussa, Minister of Mines of Niger

Hon. Winston Chitando, Minister of Mines and Mining Development of Zimbabwe

Ibrahima Gueye, Secretary General , Ministry of Mines and Geology , Senegal

Secretary General , HM Jane Owen, British Ambassador to Switzerland and Lichtenstein

Janvier Nkurunziza, Chief, Commodity Research and Analysis, UNCTAD

Steve Letwin, CEO, IAMGOLD

Akshai Fofaria, Partner, Pinsent Masons

Rudolph de Bruin, Partner, AMED Funds

Louis Coetzee, CEO, Kibo Mining

Dana Kallasch, Co-Found, Head of Legal and Operations, Commodity Capital

Ingo Hofmaier, Partner- Metals and Mining, Hannam Partners

Claude Bejet, Swiss Mining Club

Stephen Roman, President and CEO, Global Atomic Corporation

Harry Anagnostaras-Adams, Executive Chairman, KEFI Minerals

Joel Holiday, Group Exploration Manager, Randgold Resources

René Zarske, Project Manager- Mining, Southern African German Chamber of Commerce and Industry NPC

Gabriele Ruggiero, Key Account Sales Executive, Pix4d

Tawana Kupe, Professor, Wits Mining Institute

Alexander Mhembere, CEO, Zimplats

Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer, Goviex Uranium

Bernard Alyward, CEO, Alufer Mining

Angelos Damaskos, Chief Executive Officer, Sector Investment Managers

Cobus Visagie, CEO, Africa Merchant Capital

Dragan Kilibarda, Head of Trading, TMT Metals

Simon Cohen, Base Metals Trader, Danex Resources

We look forward to seeing you at MOTA 2018!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of AME Trade Ltd.

For more information, please visit MOTA Website

-END-

Follow the latest news about MOTA with MOTASUMMIT on FacebookTwitter

About AME Trade Ltd:

AME Trade's business to business events provide vital practical information for companies looking to diversify and realign their business strategies to keep up with fast-moving global trends. Through sector specific and country focused events, we are now one of the leading providers of strategic business intelligence for the African, Middle Eastern and South American regions. Our services include bespoke conferences, trade exhibitions, training workshops and networking functions.

Follow AME Trade on social media with AMETrade:

linkedin.com/company/ame-trade

twitter.com/ametrade

facebook.com/ametrade

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619006101/en/

Contacts:

APO (African Press Organization)

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard

Nicolas@apo-opa.org

or

AME Trade Ltd

W: ametrade.org/miningontopafrica

T: +44 (0) 207 700 4949

E: marketing@ametrade.org

or

The MOTA Team:

W: www.ametrade.org/miningontopafrica/

T: +44 (0) 207 700 4949

E: mota@ametrade.org

or

Media queries partnerships:

E: marketing@ametrade.org

T: +44 (0) 207 700 4949