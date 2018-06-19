Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2018) - C21 Investments Inc. (CSE: CXXI) (the "Company" or "C21") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. D. Bruce Macdonald to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Macdonald joins the Company with an extensive background in the financial services industry and brings a deep level of expertise and knowledge in finance, as well as corporate governance, to C21. Mr. Macdonald's previous experience includes his role as Head, Wholesale Technology and Operations for RBC's Capital Markets and Wealth Management businesses. Most recently, Mr. Macdonald was responsible for RBC's Commodities Trading business. He was also Co-CEO of RBC (Barbados) Trading Bank Corp, where he led RBC's Discretionary Capital Group in the Bahamas.

Mr. Macdonald's corporate leadership experience includes holding the title of Chief Operating Officer for RBC Capital Markets, a member of the RBC Capital Markets Operating Committee and also having served as Executive Vice President of RBC and President of RBC Dominion Securities.

Robert Cheney, President and CEO remarked, "Everyone involved in C21 is extremely pleased to welcome Bruce to the C21 board. We know Bruce brings a wide range of expertise, deep business experience and excellent leadership capabilities to the C21 team. Competing in an exciting and challenging new business sector, Bruce's corporate finance expertise and strategic advice and guidance will be of crucial value moving forward as C21 expands to become an industry leader."

Mr. Macdonald also commented on his appointment, "I am both excited and honoured to join the C21 board. The rapid expansion and developments currently happening in the legal cannabis industry worldwide are a unique opportunity for C21 to build vertically integrated, branded products, and be a leader in a new consumer sector. C21 has assembled a strong team with impressive credentials, as well as some key industry assets, which positions the company to establish significant scale of operations in key cannabis markets. The opportunity to contribute to C21's growth is a new and exciting challenge for me."

For clarification, the Company's Officers and Directors are now comprised as follows:

Robert Cheney, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Christopher Cherry, Chief Financial Officer and Director

D. Bruce Macdonald, Director

Len Werden, Director

Keturah Nathe, Director

About C21 Investments

C21 is company in the process of closing definitive agreements with cannabis companies in Oregon, U.S. and is in active discussions to acquire additional, existing cannabis operations in the U.S. The C21 strategy is to acquire existing cannabis operations of high quality, with experienced management teams in place. C21 will own and operate a vertically integrated cannabis business in markets where it can own and operate grow facilities, processing, bakery operations, branded products, and a retail dispensary distribution network, allowing C21 to report top line revenues and compete aggressively in the rapidly growing cannabis market.

