The global tellurium market 2018-2022 is expected to register a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the market's growth is the increased demand from the consumer electronics industry. Tellurium alloys are commercially used in various consumer electronics products. They offer potential solutions to a wide range of applications such as mobile phones, LED displays and projector, wearable electronic devices, gaskets and lighting, and rollers. Factors such as the increasing urban population, rise in disposable income, strong supply chain, and high internet penetrations drive the growth of the global consumer electronics market. Such increase in demand for consumer electronics has driven the demand for tellurium.

This market research report by Technavio on the global tellurium market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the green bonds fueling demand for tellurium as one of the key emerging trends in the global tellurium market:

Global tellurium market: Green bonds fueling demand for tellurium

Green bonds comprise proceeds reserved for green investments and are certified green by the issuing authorities. Banks have exhibited interest in green bonds. Such green bonds propel the demand for tellurium with increased investments in the installation of solar PVs. These green bonds are easily liquefied and fall into a large sector, offering an umbrella for clean energy investments.

"The advantages of green bonds asset class allow their entry into a broader investor base to reduce their cost of capital, this, in turn, is expected to trigger the growth of the global tellurium market in the solar energy industry during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on metals and minerals.

Global tellurium market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global tellurium market into the following applications (solar panels, thermoelectric production, and metallurgy) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The solar panels segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 42% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC held the highest share of the global tellurium market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 55%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase by nearly 2% during 2018-2022.

