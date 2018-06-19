

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were slightly lower Tuesday, able to withstand another brutal performance from U.S. stocks.



Bolstered by its safe haven appeal, gold was down only $2 at $1288/oz. Prices have dropped to the lowest since April, but gold is finding technical support at this level.



Global markets were spooked by signs that U.S. and China will engage in an all-out trade war.



President Trump announced plans Monday night to impose an additional tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.



There was little focus on economic news. The Commerce Dept reported a bigger than expected jump in new residential construction in the U.S. in the month of May, the report also showed a much steeper than expected drop in building permits.



The report said housing starts soared by 5.0 percent to an annual rate of 1.350 million in May after tumbling by 3.1 percent to a revised rate of 1.286 million in April.



