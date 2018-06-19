Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today published a draft strategic plan that focuses on investors, innovation, and performance as the top strategic goals in coming years.



The SEC is seeking public comment on the proposed draft that will guide the SEC's priorities through FY 2022. The plan highlights the SEC's commitment to serving the long-term interests of Main Street investors; becoming more innovative, responsive, and resilient to market developments and trends; and leveraging staff expertise, data and analytics to bolster performance.



"This plan focuses on the most important goals and initiatives that will best position the SEC to fulfill our mission of protecting investors, ensuring fair, orderly, and efficient markets and facilitating capital formation," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "We are presenting the plan in a more concise and readable format this year, which we hope will further encourage investors - particularly our Main Street investors - and market participants to share their views on how we can meet and exceed their expectations of our agency."



The draft plan was prepared in accordance with the Government Performance and Results Modernization Act of 2010, which requires federal agencies to outline their missions, planned initiatives, and strategic goals for a four year period.

To comment on the 2018-2022 Draft Strategic Plan, send an email to PerformancePlanning@sec.gov.