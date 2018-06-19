

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump and members of his administration have continued to defend their policy of 'zero tolerance' for illegal immigrants, but the results of a Quinnipiac University National Poll show most voters oppose separating children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.



The poll found that 66 percent of voters oppose separating children from their parents, while just 27 percent support the policy.



Republican voters support the separation policy 55 percent to 35 percent, although they are the only listed party, gender, education, age or racial group to support it.



'When does public opinion become a demand that politicians just can't ignore?' asked Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. 'Two-thirds of American voters oppose the family separation policy at our borders.'



He added, 'Neither quotes from the Bible nor get-tough talk can soften the images of crying children nor reverse the pain so many Americans feel.'



The survey also showed that 79 percent of voters support allowing immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children to remain in the country and eventually apply for citizenship.



Just 15 percent of voters oppose allowing the immigrants known as Dreamers to remain in the country and eventually apply for citizenship.



Dreamers are protected under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which Trump announced plans to rescind but has thus far been blocked from ending by federal courts



Meanwhile, the poll found that voters oppose 58 percent to 39 percent Trump's proposal to build a wall along the border with Mexico.



Quinnipiac noted the only listed groups to support building the wall are Republicans and white voters with no college degree.



The survey of 905 voters was conducted June 14th through 17th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.



