

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures tumbled Tuesday as OPEC geared up for a contentious meeting in Vienna.



Saudi Arabia is expected to press for increased output but will face strong opposition from Iran.



Russia, the non-OPEC member that has been part of a supply quota plan with the cartel, also wants to ramp up.



With global markets also spooked by a brewing trade war between the U.S. and China, oil prices have fallen sharply over the past few weeks.



July WTI oil settled at $65.07/bbl, down 78 cents, or 1.2%. Oil is down almost 10% over the past month.



The Commerce Dept reported a bigger than expected jump in new residential construction in the U.S. in the month of May, the report also showed a much steeper than expected drop in building permits.



The report said housing starts soared by 5.0 percent to an annual rate of 1.350 million in May after tumbling by 3.1 percent to a revised rate of 1.286 million in April.



