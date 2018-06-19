Eagle Alpha is pleased to announce that it has been selected by JetTrack.io to be the exclusive distributor of its flight data to asset managers.

Eagle Alpha will provide JetTrack.io with qualified sales referrals that are sourced in a variety of ways. For example, JetTrack will be listed in Eagle Alpha's database, be included in Eagle Alpha's white papers, and pitch at Eagle Alpha webinars and data showcase events in New York, London and Hong Kong. Initial interest in the JetTrack dataset will be obtained through an IPO-type roadshow to Chicago, Boston and NYC during the week commencing June 25th 2018.

"We are excited about working with the leading corporate aviation dataset worldwide. JetTrack.io received the most meeting requests at our recent data showcase event in NYC and this partnership will take our relationship to the next level," Emmett Kilduff, Founder and CEO of Eagle Alpha.

"We have experienced a tremendous amount of interest in the JetTrack offering already, and we continue to search for the few right partners," John Casano, CEO of JetTrack. "Our partnership with Eagle Alpha will be an efficient avenue to those ideal partners, allowing us to continue to improve our investment signals that help generate alpha."

About Eagle Alpha

Eagle Alpha was set-up in 2012 and is headquartered in Dublin with offices in Los Angeles and New York. It provides a full service solution that enables asset managers to obtain alpha from alternative data. There are four parts to the offering for asset managers: data sourcing, data analytics, bespoke projects and data forum.

For data vendors there are four different partnerships Eagle Alpha offers: database listing, sales referrals, data analytics platform, new dataset joint ventures.

Visit us at: www.eaglealpha.com.

About JetTrack.io

JetTrack offers sophisticated institutional investors the ability to analyze corporate flight activity, allowing insights into future M&A and management's thinking around strategy. It is accessible via an online platform for fundamentally-focused investment professionals, and a series of Data APIs for firms who are more quantitative in nature.

JetTrack is a product and subsidiary of Paragon Intel. Paragon Intel-founded in 2017 and based in Manhattan, New York-scales open-source techniques from the intelligence community to target C-suite individuals of public companies for investment management firms.

Visit us at: www.jettrack.io

