

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Tuesday afternoon. The buck is up against its major European rivals, but is down slightly against the Japanese Yen. There was only one U.S. economic report this morning, the results of which proved mixed.



While the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing a much bigger than expected jump in new residential construction in the U.S. in the month of May, the report also showed a much steeper than expected drop in building permits.



The report said housing starts soared by 5.0 percent to an annual rate of 1.350 million in May after tumbling by 3.1 percent to a revised rate of 1.286 million in April. Economists had expected housing starts to climb by 1.8 percent to a rate of 1.310 million from the 1.287 million originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said building permits plunged by 4.6 percent to an annual rate of 1.301 million in May after falling by 0.9 percent to a revised rate of 1.364 million in April.



Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to edge down by 0.1 percent to a rate of 1.350 million from the 1.352 million originally reported for the previous month.



European Central Bank President Mario Draghi reiterated on Tuesday that the bank will adopt a patient approach to tightening policy and stands ready to adjust all its policy tools when needed.



'We will remain patient in determining the timing of the first rate rise and will take a gradual approach to adjusting policy thereafter,' Draghi said in a speech at a central banking conference in Sintra, Portugal.



'The path of very short-term interest rates that is implicit in the term structure of today's money market interest rates broadly reflects these principles.'



The dollar climbed to an early high of $1.1530 against the Euro Tuesday, but has since retreated to around $1.1575.



The euro area current account surplus declined to a 10-month low in April, the European Central Bank reported Tuesday. The current account surplus fell to EUR 28.4 billion in April from EUR 32.8 billion in March. This was the lowest surplus since June 2017.



Eurozone construction output increased in April, after falling in the previous three months, data from Eurostat showed Tuesday. Construction output advanced 1.8 percent month-over-month in April, reversing a revised 0.2 percent drop in March.



The buck has risen to a 7-month high of $1.3170 against the pound sterling this afternoon, from an early low of $1.3272.



The greenback dropped to a low of Y109.548 against the Japanese Yen Tuesday morning, but has since rebounded to around Y110.065.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX