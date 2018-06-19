

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session roughly flat, treasuries moved higher during trading on Tuesday amid concerns about a trade war between the U.S. and China.



Bond prices gave back some ground going into the close but still ended the day firmly positive. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 3.3 basis points to 2.893 percent.



Treasuries benefited from their appeal as a safe haven after President Donald Trump directed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to identify $200 billion worth of Chinese goods for additional tariffs at a rate of 10 percent.



Trump said the tariffs will go into effect if China refuses to change its unfair trade practices and insists on going forward with recently announced tariffs.



The potential tariffs announced by Trump come as the U.S. and China both announced plans to impose tariffs on up to $50 billion worth of goods imported from the other country.



Trump threatened to pursue additional tariffs on another $200 billion worth of goods if China increases its tariffs yet again.



'The United States will no longer be taken advantage of on trade by China and other countries in the world,' Trump said. 'We will continue using all available tools to create a better and fairer trading system for all Americans.'



Despite the threat from Trump, China vowed to retaliate with 'strong' countermeasures if the U.S. goes ahead with the new tariffs.



'This practice of extreme pressure and blackmail deviates from the consensus reached by both parties on many occasions and is disappointing for the international community,' the Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement.



The statement added, 'The United States has initiated a trade war that violates market laws and is not in accordance with current global development trends.'



In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing a much bigger than expected jump in new residential construction in the month of May, although the report also showed a much steeper than expected drop in building permits.



The report said housing starts spiked by 5.0 percent to an annual rate of 1.350 million in May after tumbling by 3.1 percent to a revised rate of 1.286 million in April.



Economists had expected housing starts to climb by 1.8 percent to a rate of 1.310 million from the 1.287 million originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said building permits plunged by 4.6 percent to an annual rate of 1.301 million in May after falling by 0.9 percent to a revised rate of 1.364 million in April.



Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to edge down by 0.1 percent to a rate of 1.350 million from the 1.352 million originally reported for the previous month.



Developments regarding the trade dispute between the U.S. and China may impact trading on Wednesday, although traders are also likely to keep an eye on a report on existing home sales in May.



A panel discussion involving Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, and Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe may also attract some attention.



