Banner Oak Capital Partners Nets $800 Million to Invest

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2018 / Banner Oak Capital Partners, a Dallas-based investment management firm, recently closed on two new vehicles: Banner Oak Operating Company Fund and Banner Oak Investment Fund, both designed to provide programmatic equity capital to real estate operating platforms and with a collective $800 million to invest.

"Banner Oak has a long track record of working effectively with management teams to provide flexible, creative capital solutions to allow for value creation at both the asset and enterprise level," said Patricia Gibson, Banner Oak's CEO. "We seek to be a value-added partner, focused on long-term relationships where we can provide resources beyond capital to help scale best-in-class real estate platforms."

The Banner Oak Operating Company Fund will act as a private equity vehicle to invest in the platforms themselves, providing capital for growth of the enterprise and systematic investment in real estate assets. This may include general partner co-investment capital, credit support and preferred equity structures. The Investment Fund will provide capital for selective, direct investments in assets operated by the platforms.

These new investment vehicles will build on the strong performance of Banner Oak's prior fund, Akard Street Holdings, which placed more than $1 billion in equity capital with operating teams in the industrial, multifamily, senior housing, office and retail space, totaling $3 billion in gross assets.

Banner Oak is now seeking to partner with high-quality, integrated real estate operating teams with experience in select real estate sectors who are seeking programmatic entity level and asset capital to profitably grow their businesses.

"We greatly appreciate the strong support of our investor, Teacher Retirement System of Texas, in this unique approach of investing in real estate operating platforms and the assets they acquire," said Geoff Osborn, president of Banner Oak.

In addition to the above funds, Banner Oak also recently closed two additional investment vehicles, Banner Oak Core and Banner Oak Enhanced Core. These include total commitments of $700 million, designed to capitalize assets with a long-term hold profile. Two additional funding vehicles, Banner Oak Multifamily and Banner Oak Industrial, possess an additional $600 million and are designed to enhance the capital allocation of other existing Banner Oak platforms.

About Banner Oak Capital Partners

Banner Oak Capital Partners, LP is a fully-integrated real estate investment management firm, focused on value creation and capital preservation across market cycles through active management and a commitment to the highest standards of excellence.

The Banner Oak principals have been active in the real estate acquisition, ownership and investment business for over 30 years. Banner Oak was launched in 2016 from its predecessor firm, Hunt Realty Investments, an active, private investor in real estate since 1991. Banner Oak currently has more than $1.3 billion in assets under management and has the requisite infrastructure in place to capitalize on and effectively manage complex and innovative strategies. Banner Oak utilizes a research-driven approach with an emphasis on the creation of value through active management, risk control and creativity. For more information, go to http://www.BannerOak.com or dial 214-466-8860.

