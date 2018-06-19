AmeriCann, Inc.: AmeriCann CEO to Present at Massachusetts State House News Forum

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2018 / AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCQB: ACAN), an Agricultural-Technology company that is developing the next generation of eco-friendly state-of-the-art greenhouse style cannabis cultivation and processing properties, announced today that CEO Tim Keogh will be speaking at State House News Forum "Massachusetts' Expanding Cannabis Economy" held in Boston, MA, on Wednesday, June 26, starting at 8am ET.

The Forum will kickoff with an address by Massachusetts' Cannabis Control Commission's Executive Director Shawn Collins and two lively panel discussions with experts from government, law, and the state's rapidly evolving marijuana industry about the many challenges and opportunities in Massachusetts. Mr. Keogh will be speaking about the expanding cannabis industry's statewide potential, including investment, job growth, tax revenue, real estate and tourism.

Tim Keogh, AmeriCann CEO, has spoken at cannabis industry conferences across the United States as an expert on topics including industry best practices, real estate development and the cannabis economy. In January of 2018, Marijuana Business Daily recognized Mr. Keogh as one of the "Top People to Watch in 2018."

AmeriCann is developing the Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center (MMCC), a state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation and processing development in the midst of the rapidly growing Massachusetts medical cannabis market. The MMCC project is approved for 1 million square feet, which will be developed in phases and is expected to be one of the most technologically advanced cultivation facilities in the nation.

"Massachusetts is one of the most dynamic developing cannabis markets in the United States," stated AmeriCann CEO Tim Keogh. "Our MMCC project is positioned to become a center of excellence for quality, consistency, and efficiency and play an important role in helping to provide the cannabis infrastructure the Commonwealth requires."

In 2016, AmeriCann formed an alliance with BASK, Inc. (formerly known as Coastal Compassion, Inc.) as a Preferred Partner in Massachusetts. BASK is scheduled to be the first cultivation and processing business in AmeriCann's Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center. This alliance makes AmeriCann one of the only publicly traded companies that have a partnership with an operating dispensary in the Massachusetts market.

On July 1st, 2018, Massachusetts is expected to add adult-use cannabis, allowing any adult over 21 years old to purchase cannabis, in addition to the existing medical cannabis market. Industry experts believe it will become the epicenter for cannabis innovation and research for the entire northeast US with annual sales of over $1 billion by 2020.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann (OTCQB: ACAN) is a publicly traded Agricultural Technology (Ag-Tech) company that is developing a new generation of sustainable, state-of-the-art medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties.

AmeriCann, Inc. is a Certified B Corp, an acknowledgment of the company's commitment to social and environmental ethics, transparency and accountability. AmeriCann became the first public cannabis company to earn this respected accreditation. More information about the Company is available at: www.americann.co , or follow AmeriCann on Twitter @ACANinfo .

About Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center (MMCC)

AmeriCann's flagship project, The Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, is approved for nearly 1,000,000 square feet of medical cannabis cultivation and processing in Freetown, Massachusetts. The state-of-the-art, sustainable, greenhouse project will consist of multiple planned phases for tenants in the Massachusetts medical marijuana market. Voters in Massachusetts approved legalizing the adult use of recreational marijuana in November of 2016. The state is on track to open the first cannabis storefronts for Adult-Use by July 1, 2018, making Massachusetts the first state in the Northeast to legalize adult-use cannabis.

AmeriCann's Cannopy System uniquely combines expertise from traditional horticulture, lean manufacturing, regulatory compliance and cannabis cultivation to create superior facilities and procedures. The company is planning to replicate the Cannopy platform in additional states.

The first phase of the MMCC project consists of 30,000 sq. ft. of cultivation, processing and research facility.

About Bask, Inc.

Bask, Inc. ("BASK" or "BASK Premium Cannabis") is one of a limited number of vertically integrated medical marijuana companies that are operating in the Massachusetts market. BASK Premium Cannabis has received all necessary approvals to grow, process and dispense medical marijuana to registered patients in the Massachusetts Medical-Use of Marijuana Program. In addition, BASK has received Priority Certification by the Cannabis Control Commission which allows for expedited application processing for Adult-Use Cannabis which is scheduled to start July 1, 2018. BASK is scheduled to be the first business to operate in AmeriCann's Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center. For more information on BASK, visit www.cometobask.com or its social media links below:

