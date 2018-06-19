Crescita Therapeautics Inc.: Crescita Therapeutics Inc. to Present at The MicroCap Conference on June 21st in Toronto

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2018 / Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX), a Canadian commercial dermatology company, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on June 21st at 1:00 pm ET at the Sheraton Centre Hotel Toronto. The presentation will be available at www.crescitatherapeutics.com.

Conference Overview and Structure

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Hotel on June 21st. Registration will begin on Thursday at 7:00AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

Registration for Investors

To request free registration, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com), and click the "Registration" button

Participating Companies

For our most updated list of companies, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com/toronto)

Platinum Sponsors

Proactive Investors

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Crescita (TSX: CTX) is a publicly traded, Canadian commercial dermatology company with a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions and diseases and their symptoms. Crescita owns multiple proprietary drug delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that can facilitate the delivery of active drugs into or through the skin.

For additional information, please visit www.crescitatherapeutics.com.

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com/toronto

Or, contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: Crescita Therapeutics Inc.