

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.41 billion, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $3.23 billion, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.09 billion or $0.99 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $11.26 billion from $10.94 billion last year.



Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $4.09 Bln. vs. $3.76 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.99 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q4): $11.26 Bln vs. $10.94 Bln last year.



