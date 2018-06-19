Shareholders Support Oaktree Additions to Board at Annual General Meeting

The last sentence of the "About Oaktree's Value Equities Strategy" section has been updated to correct Patrick McCaney's information.

The corrected release reads:

OAKTREE NOMINEES DOMINIK DOLENEC AND GREG SHARE JOIN RANGER DIRECT LENDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders Support Oaktree Additions to Board at Annual General Meeting

Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree") welcomes the result of voting at the Ranger Direct Lending Fund PLC (LON: RDL) ("Ranger" or "RDLF") Annual General Meeting.

Oaktree and the new Directors Dominik Dolenec and Greg Share are grateful for the overwhelming shareholder support and look forward to working constructively with the Board to maximize returns at RDLF.

"Oaktree is confident that the refreshed Board will have the requisite experience to oversee RDLF and ensure a smooth and successful wind-down of the Company for the benefit of stakeholders," said Patrick M. McCaney, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Oaktree's Value Equities strategy. "On behalf of all shareholders, Oaktree would like to thank outgoing Ranger Chairman Christopher Waldron and Board members Matthew Mulford and Scott Canon for their contributions."

About Oaktree's Value Equities Strategy

Oaktree's Value Equities strategy was launched in 2012 as a step-out from the firm's industry-leading Distressed Debt platform, and currently has $475 million in AUM. The team manages a concentrated portfolio of stressed, post-reorganization and value equities across industries, market capitalizations and geographies. The team is led by Portfolio Manager Patrick McCaney, who joined Oaktree in 2012 after seven years at Goldman, Sachs Co., where he most recently served as Vice President of the Multi-Strategy Investing Group.

About Oaktree

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $121 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2018. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 900 employees and offices in 18 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree's website at http://www.oaktreecapital.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619006171/en/

Contacts:

Sard Verbinnen Co

John Christiansen, +1 415- 618-8750

jchristiansen@sardverb.com

or

Conrad Harrington, +44 (0) 20 3178 8914

charrington@sardverb.com