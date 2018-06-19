

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.13 billion, or $4.15 per share. This compares with $1.02 billion, or $3.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.60 billion or $5.91 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $17.3 billion from $15.7 billion last year.



FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.60 Bln. vs. $1.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.91 vs. $4.19 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $17.3 Bln vs. $15.7 Bln last year.



