Skybox Security Expands Footprint in APAC with New Channel Partners and Leadership in Australia

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skybox Security, (https://www.skyboxsecurity.com/) a global leader in cybersecurity management, today announced that two Australia-based firms, NEXTGEN (http://nextgendistribution.com.au/) and Insentra (https://www.insentra.com.au/) have joined its Australia channel partner program. In addition, Skybox has filled a key leadership role in Australia and New Zealand, continuing the company's expansion in the Asia Pacific region (APAC), which is among the company's fastest-growing global markets.

The Skybox APAC channel program enables managed security service providers (MSSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), distributors and system integrators to meet the needs of the market by deploying and offering services that leverage the Skybox Security Suite. By adding the Suite to their offerings, local partners can continue to serve as trusted cybersecurity advisors to Australian businesses.

"Skybox is working with many of the world's largest, most complex networks, providing security teams with the visibility and context needed to address vulnerabilities and other security weaknesses. This means organisations are able to better manage their attack surface and reduce the risk of a breach," said Gerry Sillars, VP of APAC. "In this region, the demand for our solution is driven by a strong desire for improved network visibility and increased demand for our threat-centric vulnerability management (TCVM) solution. Our solution has proven to be a differentiator for our resellers, and so we've been able to quickly grow our partner ecosystem in expansion markets."

According to the Australian Cyber Security Centre's (ACSC) 2017 Threat Report (https://www.acsc.gov.au/publications/ACSC_Threat_Report_2017.pdf), "Cyber espionage and cybercrime remain the primary threats to the Australian private sector, affecting Australia's competitive advantage, particularly in the specialist and profitable area of research and development." Through local partners, Skybox can offer Australian enterprises a security management platform that delivers comprehensive attack surface visibility and enables unified vulnerability management and firewall and security policy management across their entire network, including in physical, multi-cloud and OT environments.

"Skybox solutions are an ideal fit for NEXTGEN's advanced enterprise software strategy. As cybersecurity continues to be a critical focus in IT, we're excited to partner with Skybox to provide a best-in-class solution to manage this environment. We have been acknowledged at a global level for our innovative approach to distribution. It's what we call 'distribution reinvented' - and it relies on strategic partnerships with leading technology providers such as Skybox," said John Walters, group CEO for NEXTGEN.

"Insentra is thrilled to be joining the Skybox channel program as APAC's first Services Delivery Partner working with the Australia / New Zealand team under Tom Castell's leadership," said Ronnie Altit, CEO for Insentra. "This partnership will see Insentra provide professional services capabilities in Australia and New Zealand to Skybox partners, shortening the time-to-value for their customers."

In addition to new partnerships, Skybox has recently appointed a new regional sales director for Australia and South Pacific, Tom Castell. Castell has more than 12 years of experience in the IT security market with the last eight years focused on the Australia market. Prior to joining Skybox, he worked for Mimecast leading their go-to-market strategy, working with large enterprise accounts across Australia, New Zealand and most recently all of APAC.

To learn more about the Skybox Partner Program and the advantages of working with a Skybox partner visit: https://www.skyboxsecurity.com/partners/overview (https://www.skyboxsecurity.com/partners/overview)

About Skybox Security

www.skyboxsecurity.com (http://www.skyboxsecurity.com/)

Skybox provides the industry's broadest cybersecurity management platform to address security challenges within large, complex networks. By integrating with over 120 networking and security technologies, the Skybox Security Suite gives comprehensive attack surface visibility and the context needed to quickly identify and fix vulnerabilities and security weaknesses. Our analytics, automation and intelligence improve the efficiency and performance of security operations in vulnerability and threat management and firewall and security policy management for the world's largest organisations.

About NEXTGEN

nextgendistribution.com.au (http://nextgendistribution.com.au/)

NEXTGEN responded to an evolving ANZ IT ecosystem with an advanced enterprise software strategy, best-in-breed infrastructure, and select services ranging from marketing to payment solutions tailored to the needs of the channel. We're proactively out in the marketplace seeking out and facilitating opportunities that bring vendors and partners together. We're the connection between the vendors and the channel and we'll help where we can to move an opportunity through the lifecycle to make it a bigger, better and more robust solution.

For more information on NEXTGEN and the partnership with Skybox Security please contact: john.walters@nextgendistribution.com.au (mailto:john.walters@nextgendistribution.com.au)

About Insentra

www.insentra.com.au (http://www.insentra.com.au/)

Insentra is a collaborative IT services partner delivering a range of specialised professional and managed services transacting exclusively through the IT channel. We focus on attaining knowledge and skills in solutions to best empower the channel. Our partner-centric business model provides our partners and their clients with access to industry expertise and accountable outcomes. We are and always will remain a partner obsessed company.

