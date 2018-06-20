Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2018) - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFF) (the "Company") announces that effective at the opening of markets on June 20, 2018, the Company will consolidate its common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated Shares held (the "Consolidation"). The new CUSIP number will be 74976W500 and the new ISIN number will be CA74976W5000. The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation.

The Consolidation was approved by a resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company passed effective May 30, 2018 and has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. No fractional Shares will be issued under the Consolidation as fractional Shares will be rounded to the nearest whole number. The Company currently has 48,379,626 common shares issued and outstanding and immediately following the Consolidation will have approximately 4,837,963 common shares issued and outstanding.

Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed shortly to all registered shareholders of the Company. All shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective share certificate(s) representing the pre-consolidated Shares to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., will receive a certificate representing the post-consolidated Shares.

ABOUT RT MINERALS CORP.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of primarily gold and diamond properties in Canada. The Company's principal mineral properties include the 100% optioned Norwalk and Dill River gold properties that are respectively contiguous to the southern and eastern borders of Red Pine Exploration Inc.'s Wawa Gold Project near Wawa, Ontario; the 100% owned Golden Reed Mine gold property that is staked within Red Pine's Wawa Gold Project; the 100% owned South Wawa gold property that is bordered to the north by Red Pine; the 100% owned Ballard Lake diamond and gold property located ~50 km ENE of Wawa, Ontario; and the 100% owned Dog Lake gold property located ~59 km NE of Wawa, Ontario.

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM".

For more information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Edmond Hatoum

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

RT Minerals Corp.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.