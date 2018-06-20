

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Wednesday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on April 26-27. Highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the BoJ voted to hold its target of raising the amount of outstanding JGB holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion. It also decided to maintain the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.



New Zealand will provide Q1 numbers for current account and also see Q2 results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac.



The current account is expected to show a surplus of NZ$50 million following the NZ$2.77 billion shortfall in the previous three months. The consumer confidence index had a score of 111.2 in the first quarter.



Australia will see May data for skilled vacancies and for the leading index from Westpac. In April, vacancies fell 0.5 percent on month, while the leading index added 0.2 percent on month.



Malaysia will provide May numbers for consumer prices; in April, inflation was flat on month and added 1.4 percent on year.



The central Bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



