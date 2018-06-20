McCusker Holdings Corp.: MHHC Announces Formation of RHL Ventures, LLC

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2018 / McCusker Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK: MHHC), a leading provider of help desk, warranty services and complementary technology, announced today the formation of RHL Ventures, LLC and MHHC Enterprises Inc. "We have completed the great majority of our business and markets analysis. This analysis has led us to reorganize and streamline all the components of the old, 90's-structured, outdated way of doing business under the predecessor company into a modern, 21st Century, vertically integrated and lean dynamic structure suited for the current markets. We are now aligned with the direction the industry is going, having broken out of the narrow carapace of outdated and inefficient processes that were hobbling the company's ability to execute when I assumed leadership of the organization," said CEO Frank Hawley. "It's a completely new day at MHHC."

Hawley went on to announce that the parent corporation, McCusker Holdings Corp., will be managed by the new entity, MHHC Enterprises Inc., which has been organized using proven best-practices, and is an up-to-date, nimbly scalable, lean and efficient engine designed specifically to facilitate proper management oversight for the entire MHHC ecosystem. MHHC Enterprises, Inc., through McCusker Holdings Corp. will maintain and supervise operations of the following subsidiaries: McCusker of the Caribbean, Inc., Evergreen Underwriting Inc., MHHC Warranty and Services, Inc., and RHL Ventures, LLC. MHHC Warranty and Services Inc. will now contain the entirety of the warranty and servicing business along with the call centers, customer support and service, warranty service, and contracts administration.

The other new entity, RHL Ventures, LLC, named for MHHC's late director Robert M Howe III, has been created to explore and develop other closely adjacent business opportunities that will best deliver tangible and compliant services, top line revenue growth, and bottom line performance for our investors, while enabling existing operations to stay focused on the core businesses.

Please submit any Investor Relations questions or comments to investors@mccuskerco.com. For more information about McCusker Holdings Corp, please check out the website at www.mccuskerco.com.

