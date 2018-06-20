

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Board said that the country's economic expansion is proceeding as expected and is likely to continue to do so, minutes from the bank's April 26-27 meeting said on Wednesday.



Similarly, the global economy is also on an upward trend - but the trade policies of the United States and China are a risk to the downside.



Regarding inflation, consumer prices are slowly moving higher - and the bank says stimulus will continue until inflation hits 2 percent and remains there.



At the meeting, the BoJ voted to hold its target of raising the amount of outstanding JGB holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion. It also decided to maintain the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.



