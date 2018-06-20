

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Board said that moderate expansion is expected to continue for the country's economy, minutes from the bank's April 26-27 meeting said on Wednesday.



Similarly, the global economy is also on an upward trend - but the trade policies of the United States and China are a risk to the downside.



'Uncertainties surrounding U.S. economic policies had not been dispelled, and thus it was necessary to continue to pay close attention to the impact of these uncertainties on global capital flows and Japan's economic activity and prices,' the minutes said.



Regarding inflation, consumer prices are slowly moving higher - and the bank says stimulus will continue until inflation hits 2 percent and remains there.



'Even if the description on the projected timing of reaching around 2 percent inflation were to be reviewed, the bank's stance on conducting monetary policy -- namely, to aim at achieving the price stability target of 2 percent at the earliest possible time -- would not change at all,' the minutes said.



At the meeting, the BoJ voted to hold its target of raising the amount of outstanding JGB holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.



It also decided to maintain the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.



The bank will purchase government bonds so that the yield of 10-year JGBs will remain at around zero percent.



'The bank will make policy adjustments as appropriate, taking account of developments in economic activity and prices as well as financial conditions, with a view to maintaining the momentum toward achieving the price stability target,' the minutes said.



