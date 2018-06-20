

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in four consecutive trading days, surrendering almost 175 points or 5.8 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,900-point plateau and it's looking at another negative lead for Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets remains broadly negative on continuing trade war concerns and a drop in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the securities and resource stocks, while the financials were mixed.



For the day, the index plummeted 114.08 points or 3.78 percent to finish at 2,907.82 after trading between 2,871.35 and 2,984.97. The Shenzhen Composite Index plunged 97.60 points or 5.77 percent to end at 1,594.05.



Among the actives, Bank of China added 0.27 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.70 percent, China Construction Bank shed 0.28 percent, China Merchants Bank gained 0.17 percent, China Life climbed 1.05 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.62 percent, PetroChina plummeted 4.39 percent, China Shenhua Energy jumped 1.04 percent, China Vanke plunged 3.18 percent, CITIC Securities cratered 6.40 percent and Baoshan Iron tumbled 4.35 percent.



After showing a significant move to the downside early Tuesday, stocks regained some ground but still closed in negative territory.



The Dow plunged 287.26 points or 1.15 percent to 24,700.21, while the NASDAQ shed 21.44 points or 0.28 percent and the S&P 500 fell 11.18 points or 0.40 percent to 2,762.57.



Trade war concerns weighed on Wall Street after President Donald Trump directed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to identify $200 billion worth of Chinese goods for additional tariffs at a rate of 10 percent.



Trump said the tariffs will go into effect if China refuses to change its unfair trade practices and moves forward with recently announced tariffs.



In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a bigger than expected jump in new residential construction in May, although there was a steeper than expected drop in building permits.



Crude oil futures tumbled Tuesday as OPEC geared up for a contentious meeting in Vienna, with Saudi Arabia expected to press for increased output. July WTI oil settled at $65.07/bbl, down 78 cents or 1.2 percent. Oil is down almost 10 percent over the past month.



