Impact Housing REIT, LLC: Impact Housing REIT Re-Opens for Investment, Prepares to Close on Rare 143 Unit "Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing" Asset Near D.C.

Investors can own a piece of this property and future properties through the Impact Housing REIT offering

CALABASAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2018 / ImpactHousing.com, a new social impact Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) on a mission to purchase and transform tired, neglected and/or mismanaged apartment properties into thriving communities, while keeping them affordable for Americans, and its Sponsor, Strategic Realty Holdings, are pleased to announce that Impact Housing REIT LLC's Amended Regulation A Offering Circular received SEC qualification on Monday, June 18, 2018. The Company is now moving fast and forward towards the acquisition of the first multifamily property for its portfolio - Waterford Tower, 143-unit "Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing' high rise located in Silver Spring, Maryland, just outside Washington D.C., currently at 96% occupancy. Management plans to make low cost, high-value upgrades to the interior and exterior, make water and energy conservation a priority through retrofits and upgrades, separately meter and bill back water usage for 48 individually owned townhomes on the property, and bring Hapi's free onsite health and wellness programming to residents of all ages.

Impact Housing REIT and a private group of real estate investors, together, have committed to an equity investment in the asset for $8 million, with $7 million in total already committed to the project between the two. If/when the REIT hits its $3 million minimum by the time this property is estimated to close (mid-July 2018), and the property continues to generate cash flow at its current rate or higher, owners of Impact Housing REIT Series A shares should begin to receive quarterly distributions in Q3-Q4 2018. However, distributions are not guaranteed.

Eddie Lorin, Founder of Impact Housing REIT and Strategic Realty Holdings LLC., stated, &"After three months of due diligence and review by the SEC, we're thrilled to report that the SEC has given us the green light to continue our capital raise and impact real estate investing movement designed to deliver what we've been delivering for years - solid financial returns to investors, and safe, quality rental apartments that are affordable to low and middle-income Americans and their families. We look forward to meeting our minimum and closing on Waterford, our first "Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing' multifamily income-generating asset, in just a few weeks.&"

Impact Housing REIT's Sponsor, Strategic Realty Holdings, has an extensive track record in value-add multifamily. Over the past 9 years, their team acquired 72 multifamily properties that are similar to the Maryland property. Of those properties, 40 have completed their full investment cycle from acquisition to renovation to lease-up to sale, and on average, achieved:

48% increase in Net Income

Annual cash on cash returns of 8.55%

Annual Internal Rates of returns averaging 24.77%

Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. This property may or may not ultimately close escrow subject to due diligence and other various factors. Impact Housing REIT cannot guarantee that this specific property will end up being one of the multiple assets owned by the fund.

Impact Housing REIT Series A Investor Shares, priced at $10.00 per share, are available for purchase on ImpactHousing.com.

About Impact Housing REIT, LLC

Impact Housing REIT, LLC (ImpactHousing.com) is a new social impact Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) on a mission to purchase and transform tired, neglected and/or mismanaged apartment properties into thriving communities, while keeping them affordable for low and middle-income residents. Its Sponsor, Strategic Realty Holdings (SRH), founded by Eddie Lorin, a 30-year multifamily real estate veteran, focuses on value-add and/or under-performing multifamily properties in the U.S. Since 2001, their team has participated, as Principal or Advisor, in the purchase and transformation of more than $3 Billion worth of multifamily real estate amounting to more than 180 communities and 40,000 apartment units nationwide.

