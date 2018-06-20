

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and FedEx Express announced a new order for 12 767 Freighters and 12 777 Freighters as the world's largest air cargo carrier continues to invest in the industry's most capable freighters to better serve its customers. The new airplanes, valued at $6.6 billion at list prices, will appear on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries webpage once contingencies have been met.



The order comes as the air cargo industry continues to gather strength. A year after demand grew by nearly 10 percent, global air freight is on track to increase by another four to five percent in 2018.



Air cargo carriers are adding capacity to keep up with demand, either by converting passenger airplanes into freighters or ordering new production cargo jets. With the latest order from FedEx Express, Boeing has sold more than 50 widebody freighters so far in 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX