

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Wednesday, paring initial losses, as investors shrugged off the negative cues overnight from Wall Street amid escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China. In addition, a weaker yen bolstered sentiment.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 13.96 points or 0.06 percent to 22,264.52, off a low of 22,167.16 earlier. Japanese shares posted their biggest single-day loss in three months on Tuesday.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic is losing more than 1 percent, Canon is down almost 1 percent, Sony is declining 0.7 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is lower by 0.5 percent.



Automaker Toyota is losing almost 1 percent and Honda is declining almost 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are down more than 2 percent each.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is losing almost 3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by more than 1 percent after crude oil prices dipped overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Daiichi Sankyo is gaining almost 5 percent, while Kirin Holdings and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma are advancing almost 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Kobe Steel is losing almost 6 percent, Showa Denko is down 5 percent and Mitsui OSK Lines is declining more than 4 percent.



In economic news, members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Board said that moderate expansion is expected to continue for the country's economy, minutes from the bank's April 26-27 meeting said on Wednesday. Similarly, the global economy is also on an upward trend - but the trade policies of the United States and China are a risk to the downside.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 110 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday, but well off worst levels. Trade war concerns weighed on Wall Street after President Donald Trump directed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to identify $200 billion worth of Chinese goods for additional tariffs at a rate of 10 percent.



The Dow tumbled 287.26 points or 1.2 percent to 24,700.21, while the Nasdaq fell 21.44 points or 0.3 percent to 7,725.58 and the S&P 500 slid 11.18 points or 0.4 percent to 2,762.57.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slumped by 1.1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures tumbled Tuesday as OPEC geared up for a contentious meeting in Vienna. July WTI oil settled at $65.07 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down $0.78 or 1.2 percent.



