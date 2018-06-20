

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) is in talks to buy digital ad firm AppNexus, which would likely signal the company's plans to challenge advertising titans Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG)and Facebook Inc. (FB), Cheddar reported.



AppNexus is privately held and has raised an estimated $344 million, according to FactSet.



AppNexus operates a large advertising exchange, which handles programmatic online ads. Citing an anonymous source, Cheddar reported that AppNexus would not sell itself for less than $2 billion.



