

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday, rebounding from sharp losses in the previous session after rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China spooked investors. Crude oil prices also recovered in Asian trades after falling overnight, while the U.S. dollar stabilized.



The Australian market is advancing despite lower commodity prices and the weak cues from Wall Street. Banks and oil stocks are among the leading gainers.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 44.10 points or 0.72 percent to 6,146.20, off a high of 6,153.50. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 42.00 points or 0.68 percent to 6,250.90.



In the banking space, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are higher in a range of 1.2 percent to 1.9 percent.



Oil stocks are also higher despite crude oil prices declining overnight. Oil Search is up 0.4 percent, Woodside Petroleum is higher by 0.7 percent and Santos is rising more than 2 percent.



Telecom giant Telstra said it will cut 8,000 jobs over the next three years as it tries to save A$1 billion and outlined plans to split its mobile as well as infrastructure operations into separate businesses. Shares of Telstra are falling more than 6 percent.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals are declining 0.2 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is down 0.4 percent after iron ore and copper prices fell overnight.



Gold miner Evolution Mining is down 0.4 percent and Newcrest Mining is declining 0.5 percent after gold prices edged lower.



Real estate agent McGrath will sell a 15 percent stake to property developer Aqualand Group, which is entitled to a director on the McGrath board and will also give McGrath first right to discuss being agent to its Aqualand's new projects. Shares of McGrath are rising more than 16 percent.



On the economic front, Australia will see May data for skilled vacancies and also for the leading index from Westpac.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is edging higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7384, up from US$0.7365 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is modestly lower, paring initial losses, as investors shrugged off the negative cues from Wall Street. In addition, a weaker yen bolstered sentiment.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 13.96 points or 0.06 percent to 22,264.52, off a low of 22,167.16 earlier. Japanese shares posted their biggest single-day loss in three months on Tuesday.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic is losing more than 1 percent, Canon is down almost 1 percent, Sony is declining 0.7 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is lower by 0.5 percent.



Automaker Toyota is losing almost 1 percent and Honda is declining almost 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are down more than 2 percent each.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is losing almost 3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by more than 1 percent after crude oil prices dipped overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Daiichi Sankyo is gaining almost 5 percent, while Kirin Holdings and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma are advancing almost 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Kobe Steel is losing almost 6 percent, Showa Denko is down 5 percent and Mitsui OSK Lines is declining more than 4 percent.



In economic news, members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Board said that moderate expansion is expected to continue for the country's economy, minutes from the bank's April 26-27 meeting said on Wednesday. Similarly, the global economy is also on an upward trend - but the trade policies of the United States and China are a risk to the downside.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 110 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand and Malaysia are also higher, while Shanghai, Hong Kong and Taiwan are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday, but well off worst levels. Trade war concerns weighed on Wall Street after President Donald Trump directed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to identify $200 billion worth of Chinese goods for additional tariffs at a rate of 10 percent.



The Dow tumbled 287.26 points or 1.2 percent to 24,700.21, while the Nasdaq fell 21.44 points or 0.3 percent to 7,725.58 and the S&P 500 slid 11.18 points or 0.4 percent to 2,762.57.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slumped by 1.1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures tumbled Tuesday as OPEC geared up for a contentious meeting in Vienna. July WTI oil settled at $65.07 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down $0.78 or 1.2 percent. In Asian trading, crude oil rose $0.24 or 0.37 percent to $65.31.



