

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) said that it is is optimizing its U.S. store portfolio at a more rapid pace in fiscal year 2019, including shifting new company-operated store growth to underpenetrated markets, slowing licensed store growth, and increasing the closure of underperforming company-operated stores in its most densely penetrated markets to approximately 150 in the fiscal year 2019 from a historical average of up to 50 annually.



In the fiscal year 2019, this will result in a slightly lower growth rate in net new company-operated stores.



Starbucks said it is actively expanding the breadth and depth of digital relationships with current and new customers. The company has added 5 million new digitally registered customers since April 2018 and 2 million active Starbucks Rewards members year-over-year to 15 million, up 13 percent from the previous year.



In the fiscal year 2019, the company expects newer digital initiatives to contribute one to two points of comp growth in the U.S., supported by a redesigned Starbucks Rewards program that provides customers more choice around redemptions and payment, as well as expanded personalization capabilities for customers that have a digital relationship with the company.



Starbucks said it continues to make progress toward closure of the Global Coffee Alliance transaction with Nestlé to accelerate and grow the global reach of Starbucks brands in Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Foodservice, adding opportunity for another 5 million points of presence in 189 countries.



The company now expects to return approximately $25 billion in cash to shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividends through fiscal year 2020. This represents a $10 billion increase from the cash return target announced on November 2, 2017.



Starbucks is intensifying its focus on G&A efficiency, with plans to partner with an external consultant to drive speed and leverage best practices in identifying areas of opportunity. The company expects to provide more detailed plans in conjunction with the company's third-quarter of fiscal year 2018 earnings call.



The company is actively exploring strategic options to license company-operated stores in other appropriate markets.



Tthe Board of Directors approved a 20 percent increase in the company's regular quarterly dividend and declared a cash dividend of $0.36 per share payable on August 24, 2018, to shareholders of record as of August 9, 2018. This represents the 8th annual increase in the company's regular quarterly dividend.



The company now anticipates 1 percent growth in comparable store sales globally in third-quarter of fiscal year 2018.



