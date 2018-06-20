Glassdoor Reveals Employees' Choice Awards For The Top CEOs In 2018

Newcomer takes number one spot in UK

Chief Executives Across Diverse Industries Honoured in the UK, U.S., Canada, France and Germany

LONDON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, today announced the winners of its annual Employees' Choice Awards, honouring the Top CEOs in 2018 across parts of Europe and in North America. Unlike any other workplace award, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their CEO's leadership, along with insight into their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

This year, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards for the Top CEOs feature six distinct company categories across the U.S., Canada, UK, France and Germany. In the UK, Glassdoor has revealed the 50 Top CEOs (honouring CEOs at employers with 1,000 or more employees).

The ten Top CEOs in 2018 in the UK are:

Sky Betting & Gaming's Richard Flint (99 percent approval) Microsoft's Satya Nadella (99 percent approval) Capital One's Richard D. Fairbank (98 percent approval) Salesforce's Marc Benioff (98 percent approval) Kantar Worldpanel's Tim Kidd (98 percent approval) Rentokil Initial's Andy Ransom (98 percent approval) Royal London 's Phil Loney (97 percent approval) Resource Solutions' Oliver Harris (97 percent approval) Metro Bank's Craig Donaldson (97 percent approval) Taylor Wimpey 's Peter Redfern (97 percent approval)

"Winning a Glassdoor Top CEO award is a true acknowledgement of exceptional leadership, as it reflects the opinions of the employees who work with a chief executive every day. I congratulate all of this year's winners on this significant achievement," said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor co-founder and CEO. "It can be a real recruiting advantage to have a top-rated CEO at the helm of a company who has strong support from his or her employees. The best CEOs are inspiring, trustworthy, innovative and can be great motivators for people to bring their best selves to work."

Glassdoor's 50 Top CEOs in 2018 list features winning chief executives across diverse industries spanning technology, consulting, finance and more. Sky Betting & Gaming's Richard Flint (No. 1, 99 percent approval) is among 22 CEOs debuting as a Top CEO, along with Capital One's Richard D. Fairbank (No. 3, 98 percent approval), Kantar Worldpanel's Tim Kidd (No. 5, 98 percent approval) and Taylor Wimpey's Peter Redfern (No. 10, 97 percent approval). Of the six women CEOs who make the top 50, the three highest rated are wagamama's Jane Holbrook (No. 26, 93 percent approval), Alexander Mann Solutions' Rosaleen Blair (No. 33, 92 percent approval) and Enterprise's Pamela M. Nicholson (No. 38, 92 percent approval).

This year, there are 15 CEOs who are recognised by employees in multiple countries, including only one CEO who has made five lists - Microsoft's Satya Nadella (U.S. Large, Canada, UK, France, Germany) - and one who has made four lists - SAP's Bill McDermott (U.S. Large, UK, Canada, Germany).

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate several factors tied to their employment experience, including sentiment around their CEO's leadership, in addition to rating workplace attributes like senior management, among others. Specifically, when rating their CEO on Glassdoor, employees are asked to report whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about the performance of their CEO.

Among the more than 770,000 employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 69 percent.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the 2018 Top CEOs in the UK are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, taking into account the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews shared by UK-based employees between 2 May, 2017 and 1 May, 2018. At a minimum, employers considered must have received at least 35 company reviews, including at least 35 CEO approval ratings and at least 35 senior management ratings, during the eligibility period. For reporting simplicity, CEO approval ratings are displayed as whole numbers, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine final rank order. Complete award methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.co.uk/List/about-employees-choice-awards.htm.

WHAT MAKES A GREAT CEO?: According to a study from Glassdoor Economic Research, highly rated CEOs are statistically linked to companies with great cultures. Among measures of company culture, the biggest driver of high CEO approval ratings is employee satisfaction with senior leadership. The study also reveals a strong link between CEO approval rating and financial performance.

CEO INTERVIEWS + EMPLOYEE COMMENTARY: Glassdoor is showcasing interviews with winning CEOs, revealing best practices into how they lead, fun facts about their journey to the top and insights into what makes them tick in and out of work. To access these interviews with winning CEOs at Sky Betting & Gaming and Capital One, please email pr@glassdoor.com. Employee commentary about winning CEOs, their senior management team and company culture are also available upon request.

