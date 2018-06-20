

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) announced Wednesday that its majority owned Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH signed a share purchase agreement with a company of Safmar Group relating to the acquisition of a 15% stake in PJSC M.video, a Russian consumer electronics retailer.



The acquisition is against the transfer of its entire loss-making Russian MediaMarkt business to Safmar. The consummation of the transaction is, inter alia, subject to the approval by the Russian antitrust agency.



MSH will pay a purchase price in the amount of approximately 258 million euros based on current exchange rates. Depending on the future development of certain financial ratios of M.video the purchase price may be reduced by an amount of up to 86 million euros.



The transaction will entirely eliminate the operating losses of the Russian business of MSH and hence is in line with the communicated strategic agenda of CECONOMY. At the same time the transaction enables MSH to participate in the future value development of M.video.



CECONOMY will likely incur an aggregated negative one-time impact of around 250 million euros on its net income as a result of the transaction. This effect together with the ongoing operative results of the transferred Russian business will be recorded as discontinued activities.



Further, the company noted that the deconsolidation of the loss-making Russian business leads to technical adjustments with regards to CECONOMY's earnings outlook for the current financial year 2018. The comparable figures for the fiscal year 2017 increase from 704 million euros to 717 million euros as regards the EBITDA and from 471 million euros to 498 million euros as regards the EBIT.



Due to this increased comparison basis and without the improvement in the results of the Russian business in the low double-digit million Euro range anticipated for the fiscal year 2018, CECONOMY now expects an increase in both EBITDA and EBIT in the low to medium single-digit percentage range.



The company previously expected that both EBITDA and EBIT to increase at least in the mid single-digit percentage range.



