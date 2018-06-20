Report highlights power plants in Bangladesh, India, and the United States of America, along with the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues they are facing

RepRisk, a leading business intelligence provider specialized in ESG and business conduct risk, has released its Special Report on Coal-fired Power Plants, a power source that faces ESG challenges due to the risks of its global emissions and local community impacts.

The report was compiled using RepRisk's combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and human analysis to translate big data in 16 languages into curated research and analytics.

With this report, RepRisk aims to shed some light on the scale of challenges faced by coal-fired power plants today, as they strive to meet the rising global demand for clean and sustainable energy alternatives.

To read the full report, click here.

About RepRisk

RepRisk is a leading research and business intelligence provider, specializing in ESG and business conduct risks.

As a premium due diligence solution, RepRisk helps clients prevent and mitigate business conduct risks related to their operations, business relationships, and investments.

Since 2006, RepRisk has leveraged artificial intelligence and human analysis to translate big data into actionable analytics and metrics. With daily updates, universal coverage, and curated adverse data on companies, projects, sectors, and countries, RepRisk offers a suite of a powerful risk management and compliance services.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, RepRisk serves clients worldwide, enabling them to reduce blind spots and shed light on risks that can have reputational, compliance, and financial impacts on a company.

For more information, please visit www.reprisk.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005062/en/

Contacts:

RepRisk

Gina Walser, Sales and Marketing

Phone: +41 43 300 54 48

Email: media@reprisk.com

www.reprisk.com