Ostara and Krevox Partner to Build Nutrient Recovery Facility at Cielcza Sewage Treatment Plant to Reduce Phosphorus and Protect the Baltic Sea

Ostara and Krevox announced today they have partnered to build a nutrient recovery facility at the Cielcza Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to aid in the reduction of phosphorus being emitted to the Baltic Sea. The facility was recently awarded the Circulate Energy Award during WEX's Global Water & Energy Exchange Conference in Portugal for Finance & Partnership 2018.

"This project will be the first of its kind in Poland, and will serve as a model for other sewage treatment plants facing increasingly stringent phosphorus emission limits. The facility at Cielcza will maximize both energy recovery, in the form of biogas, and nutrient recovery, in the form of high value fertiliser, and use the most sophisticated technology on the market today, which is as efficient as it is cost effective," said Tadeusz Krezelewski, Krevox President.

"We are very proud to partner with Krevox to provide a cost effective and environmentally progressive solution to restore the ecological health of the Baltic Sea and help the Cielcza Sewage Treatment Plant reduce its phosphorus footprint," said Dan Parmar, Ostara's President and CEO. "We look forward to working together to build this plant which will serve as a model for other sewage treatment plants throughout the Baltic region."

Phosphorus is considered a major contributor to nutrient pollution, entering bodies of water from numerous sources including sewage treatment plants. Phosphorus in waterways cause algae to grow and bloom, creating a toxic condition called eutrophication destroying aquatic life and severely limiting recreational enjoyment of waterways.

The Baltic Sea has one of the highest levels of eutrophication in the world, and programmes such as HELCOM Baltic Sea Action Plan(BSAP) have ambitious plans to restore the ecological status of the Baltic marine environment by 2021, and require Poland to reduce phosphorus emissions to the Baltic Sea by 8,760 tonnes.

The Ostara nutrient recovery system implemented at the Cielcza STP will serve approximately 50,000 people in the Jarocin area in central Poland. Ostara's technology will help the Cielcza STP increase operational efficiencies through struvite avoidance (a cement like scale in pipes caused by an excess of nutrients) and the recovery of phosphorus using Ostara's environmentally-friendly process. The high value fertiliser - sold as Crystal Green - will be produced at Cielcza STP upon commercial operation.

Crystal Green will further protect the Baltic marine environment through its unique "Root-Activated" mode-of-action which releases nutrients according to root demand, improves crop uptake and significantly reduces leaching and runoff into surrounding waterways.

Krevox plans to partner with Ostara to build multiple facilities in the Baltic region, specifically Poland, where as part of the Baltic Sea Action Plan, the country has agreed to the largest nutrient reduction target of 57 per cent as there continues to be growing pressure to combat dead zones caused by intensive phosphorus emissions to the Baltic Sea.

About Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies Inc. & Crystal Green:

Ostara helps protect precious water resources by changing the way cities around the world manage nutrients in wastewater streams. The company's Pearl technology recovers phosphorus and nitrogen at municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants and transforms them into a high-value, eco-friendly fertiliser, Crystal Green. The process greatly reduces nutrient management costs and helps plants meet increasingly stringent discharge limits while improving operating reliability. Crystal Green is the first continuous release granular fertiliser to provide Root-Activated phosphorus, nitrogen and magnesium (5-28-0 with 10%Mg), and is marketed through a global network of blenders and distributors to growers in the turf, horticultural and agriculture sectors. Its unique Root-Activated mode of action improves crop yields, enhances turf performance and significantly reduces leaching and runoff, thus protecting local waterways from nutrient pollution. Ostara operates multiple facilities throughout North America and Europe. For more information, visit ostara.com and http://www.crystalgreen.com.

About Krevox:

Krevox was established in 1990, when Poland entered the era of great changes. The awareness that clean water is a guarantee of rapid civilizational progress, society and economy, has become obvious for an individual citizen as well as representatives of local governments and national authorities. The accession of Poland to the EU forced the equalization of standards regarding the parameters of treated water and at the same time enabled the use of financial resources for modernization and construction of new infrastructure in the field of water treatment and wastewater treatment installations throughout the country. Krevox has always proposed the best technologies in the world and adapted to local needs and expectations, which is appreciated by our partners. Implementation of more than 260 water treatment installations for cities, industry, hospitals, over 30 years is an extraordinary achievement on a European scale. The unprecedented reference list and numerous domestic and foreign prizes make Krevox a leader in the supply of water treatment technology in Europe and a guarantee of the highest quality.

