SimpliPhi Power and OutBack Power Unveil AccESS Residential Energy Storage System For the European Market

The AccESS unit will be on display at Intersolar Europe in Munich, 20-22 June, 2018.

OJAI, California and ARLINGTON, Washington, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on their successful energy storage partnership in the United States, SimpliPhi Power and OutBack Power are announcing the availability of a SimpliPhi AccESS + OutBack residential energy storage system for the European market. The unit will be unveiled as part of the OutBack display at Intersolar Europe in Munich from 20 June and 22 June at stand B1.182.

"No matter where homeowners are in the world, AccESS offers a turn-key residential energy storage and management system that delivers top performance and reliability without any risk of thermal runaway or fire - unlike other lithium ion batteries that utilize cobalt that have been making headlines," says SimpliPhi CEO Catherine Von Burg. "SimpliPhi's central mission is to provide people globally with access to power wherever and however they need it, and AccESS + OutBack makes achieving energy security as efficient, safe and cost effective as possible. OutBack has been a long standing partner in our military and humanitarian deployments, so we trust the reliability and durability of their equipment, and the AccESS + OutBack for Europe is further testament to the robust energy solutions we are able to bring to market together."

The AccESS + OutBack unit combines SimpliPhi's cobalt-free, non-toxic LFP batteries with OutBack's Radian Series inverter/charger featuring advanced battery charging, FLEXmax charge controllers, and OutBack's communications and system management - all in a NEMA 3R outdoor-rated cabinet.

Available with 14 kWh of storage, the AccESS can scale up for additional power output and capacity and be safely installed indoors or outside in temperatures from -4° to 122° F on- or off-grid. The AccESS can be charge with solar, grid or generator power and comes pre-wired and programmed.

"We are excited to be showing the SimpliPhi + OutBack AccESS system in our booth at one of the largest renewable energy shows in the world, as AccESS is truly a solution aimed at the global solar plus storage market," said Brandon Provalenko, vice president of commercial operations at OutBack Power. "The combination of OutBack and SimpliPhi has already proven successful in numerous applications and installations around the world. We expect the AccESS system will only continue that track record of success."

This latest technology partnership follows SimpliPhi and OutBack collaborations that include helping to cool Hawaii schools, powering an off-grid energy system for California Governor Jerry Brown and delivering a solar+storage nanogrid to help restore power to the island of Dominica after Hurricane Maria, among other projects.

For more information about SimpliPhi, visit www.simpliphipower.com.

For more information about OutBack Power, visit www.outbackpower.com.

About SimpliPhi Power

SimpliPhi Power designs and manufactures efficient, non-toxic and enduring energy storage and management systems that utilize non-toxic lithium ferro phosphate (LFP). Based in Ojai, California, SimpliPhi combines the non-hazardous LFP energy storage chemistry with its proprietary cell and battery architecture, manufacturing processes and materials, power electronics and, Battery Management System (BMS) to create safe, reliable, durable and highly scalable on-demand power solutions for the residential, commercial, military, emergency response and film industries. Integral to all SimpliPhi Power solutions is a proprietary management system that further optimizes the life-cycle, performance and durability of its batteries. SimpliPhi Power storage system components are UL certified and have been rigorously tested and passed requirements by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. For more information, please visit SimpliPhipower.com and follow us @SimpliPhiPower or Facebook and LinkedIn.

About OutBack Power

For over 17 years, OutBack Power has been the recognized leader in the design and manufacture of battery-based renewable energy systems. With the regulatory and incentive landscape changing almost daily, consumers are rapidly moving away from simple grid-tied systems and towards intelligent, battery-based designs that blend energy independence with smart home technology that is good for the pocket book and the environment.

As a member of The Alpha Group, OutBack Power is backed by the resources and expertise of The Alpha Group's 40 year history as an innovator in power conversion for critical applications in the communications, commercial and industrial markets. Whether the application is village micro-grids in Africa, rural electrification projects in Latin America, remote off-grid cabins in Alaska, or a suburban home in Southern California, OutBack Power Technologies has set the bar for delivering advanced renewable energy power conversion electronics and energy storage.

OutBack products and systems are sold through a network of distributors serving advanced solar installers around the globe. Famous for its legendary power electronics, OutBack is also a leader in the rapidly growing field of energy storage for PV systems. For more information, please visit www.outbackpower.com and follow us @OutBackpower or Facebook and Instagram

Contact:

Janel Steinberg / Tracy Rubin

JCUTLER media group

janel@jcmg.com / tracy@jcmg.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708158/simpliphi_power_access_outback_main_view_right_facing_print_ready.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678607/SimpliPhi_Power_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708156/LOGO_outback.jpg

