

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer price inflation eased for the second straight moth in May, data from Statistics Estonia showed Wednesday.



Producer prices climbed 1.9 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 2.1 percent rise in April.



The price index for the utility sector grew markedly by 14.2 percent annually in May and those in the manufacturing sector went up by 1.4 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying prices dropped 5.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent in May.



Data also showed that import prices rose 3.3 percent yearly and by 0.7 percent monthly in May.



Similarly, export prices increased 2.3 percent in May from a year ago and advanced 1.0 percent from April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX