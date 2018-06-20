Mediahuis Selects Lumesse ETWeb empower for Unified Performance Management and Learning

Belgium's leading media group harnesses Lumesse talent management for employee performance development

ANTWERP, Belgium and AUSTIN, Texas and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediahuis, a leading media group in Belgium and The Netherlands, has selected Lumesse ETWeb empower as the integrated talent and learning management system to support and develop its growing workforce. Mediahuis cited next-generation ETWeb's ease of use, potential adoptability, and integrated environment for both performance and learning as key selection factors.

Mediahuis is a multibrand corporate environment where divisions have their own identity and may operate at different speeds. With its new performance management process, Mediahuis strives to be more agile and customizable to the differences between its company divisions. Initial steps will be taken in 2018 toward supporting and promoting a continuous and more informal feedback culture that will evolve with the needs of a networked organisation.

"'Digital' is the key word within the Mediahuis Academy, both in the way courses will be offered as well as their content," explains Nathalie Vercammen, HR Manager Sourcing & Development, at Mediahuis. "The 'anytime anywhere' principle will be fundamental in setting up our e-learning and blended courses. We will also support and guide social learning, sharing and connecting between our employees." The choice of a stable and mobile responsive platform that adheres to these changing needs was a logical new step in this process, she added.

Companies that are growing, whether organically or through acquisition, must be able to onboard new business areas and individuals as efficiently as possible, preparing this talent for immediate corporate contribution and career development. Lumesse provides a system that reduces user frustration and log-in complexities, igniting adoption and the integration between employee profiles, objectives, and learning and performance development goals.

"We are pleased to provide Mediahuis with performance management and learning in a single solution," says Michel Geurts, Sales Director International at Lumesse. "The news media market and the way people get their information continues to change, and Lumesse ETWeb empower can equip Mediahuis management and employees with the digital and social data toolset to collaborate and meet evolving career and corporate objectives."

About Mediahuis

Mediahuis is one of the leading media groups in Belgium and The Netherlands. It has an unconditional belief in independent journalism and strong and relevant media that contribute positively to people and society. From that vision, the company invests permanently in strong news brands, on paper and digital.

The company publishes news brands, such as De Standaard, Het Nieuwsblad/De Gentenaar, Gazet van Antwerpen, Het Belang van Limburg, NRC Handelsblad, NRC.Next, De Telegraaf, the titles of Holland Media Combinatie and De Limburger and Metro. Mediahuis, in its current composition, sells around 1.4 million newspapers and reaches more than 2 million digital news consumers, with various news websites, on a daily basis.

On the audio visual market the group is active with the regional TV channels ATV, TVL, TV Oost and ROB TV and the radio channel Nostalgie. Mediahuis also owns the newspaper printer Printing Partners and the free newspaper companies Rondom and 1Lokaal.

About Lumesse

Lumesse is a leading international provider of SaaS talent management and talent acquisition solutions. It balances extensive multi-national and multi-industry coverage and experience with local expertise to solve recruitment, talent management and learning and development challenges anywhere in the world. More than 1,200 of the biggest and best brands in the world work with Lumesse in over 70 countries and 50 languages because they recognize that commitment, innovation and value only come from people. We help customers to unlock and inspire that human potential in their businesses by providing a seamless and engaging experience for your recruitment, talent management and learning users, regardless of time, location or device type.

For more information visit www.lumesse.com

