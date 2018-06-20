sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 584 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

37,87 Euro		+0,15
+0,40 %
WKN: A0YFBT ISIN: IT0003540470 Ticker-Symbol: YX3 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP SPA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP SPA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,00
38,00
19.06.
37,71
37,80
18.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT AG
COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT AG76,85-0,71 %
YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP SPA37,87+0,40 %