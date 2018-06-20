

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Wednesday, Destatis will release German producer prices for May. The index is seen at 0.4 percent on month, down from a 0.5 percent rise in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the pound and the greenback, it rose against the franc. Against the yen, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.1576 against the greenback, 127.58 against the yen, 1.1532 against the franc and 0.8792 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX