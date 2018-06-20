

CATENAE INNOVATION PLC



('Catenae' or the 'Company')



UPDATE



Catenae (AIM:CTEA), the AIM quoted provider of digital media and technology, is pleased to announce:-



* that its joint venture subsidiary, Trust in Media Ltd ('Trust in Media' or 'TiM') has demonstrated the first phase of their Music industry Blockchain application and signed a proof of concept agreement; * it has signed a proof of concept agreement with Aston Villa Football Club for the Company's OnSide Pro solution; * senior appointments to the team.



TRUST IN MEDIA DEMONSTRATES FIRST PHASE OF MUSIC INDUSTRY BLOCKCHAIN APPLICATION AND SIGNS PROOF OF CONCEPT AGREEMENT



Trust in Media ('TiM') has successfully demonstrated their Digital Asset Registration and Transactional Tracking system, the first phase of their distributed ledger based application development (DLT / Blockchain). Alan Simpson (Catenae) and Martin Heath (Trust in Media) demonstrated the system at MIDEM (Marché International du Disque et de l'Edition Musicale) in Cannes on 5 - 8 June 2018. MIDEM is an international B2B music event for key players in the music ecosystem.



As a result, TiM is pleased to confirm the signing of a proof of concept project agreement with a leading provider of rights included music to trial the embedding of the Digital Asset Registration and Transactional Tracking technology within the providers operations. This allows the provider to record digital assets rights information for individual music tracks and capture the playout details of those assets when they are streamed or downloaded.



ASTON VILLA SIGN PROOF OF CONCEPT AGREEMENT



Catenae is pleased to announce that it has signed a proof of concept agreement with Aston Villa Football Club ('AVFC') for the Company's OnSide Pro solution.



Under the agreement, Aston Villa's Foundation will be utilising OnSide, Catenae's GDPR compliant solution, to manage a number of coaching sessions and community engagements. OnSide will be used to gather various data points including attendance information, training plans as well as diversity and inclusion data for participants to assist in assessing social outcome reporting. It will also be used for time recording, health and safety and risk assessment reporting. The proof of concept programme is expected to run for 8 weeks, after which a decision will be made regarding the long term adoption of OnSide within the club.



SENIOR APPOINTMENTS



Alan Simpson - CTO



Alan Simpson has joined the Company as Chief Technology Officer. Alan is a highly regarded technologist with experience gained on a number of high-profile projects, including being the Technical Delivery Manager for BBC's iPlayer project. Alan will be responsible for strategy and delivery of technical projects across the group including Trust in Media's Digital Asset Registration and Transactional Tracking and Payment system which utilises converged private and public distributed ledger technology (Blockchain).



Tony Sanders - CEO



The Board announces that Tony Sanders has been appointed permanent Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Tony had been appointed Interim CEO in September 2017.



This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.



