sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 584 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,80 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 852556 ISIN: GB0001367019 Ticker-Symbol: BLD 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,835
7,97
11:13
7,844
7,962
11:13
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC
BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC7,800,00 %