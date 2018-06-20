

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Land Co Plc. (BRLAF, BTLCY, BLND.L) said that reflecting continued strong leasing activity, 45% of the ERV across committed developments at Broadgate is now let or under offer, with 63% let or under offer across the total development pipeline.



The company said it is currently on site at three buildings at Broadgate, 100 Liverpool Street, 1FA and 135 Bishopsgate, together delivering more than 1 million sq ft of space.



In addition, tech and creative businesses Onfido, Tessian, Neyber and Publica, who were under offer on a total of 43,800 sq ft at the time of our results, have now signed at 3FA.



Tim Roberts, Head of Offices said, 'This is a good start to the year. These lettings are a strong endorsement of our campus strategy as well as everything we have done to evolve our offer at Broadgate. Benefitting from its proximity to some of the most exciting areas of London, as well as Crossrail, Broadgate is uniquely placed to connect innovation with finance alongside a diverse mix of food, retail and culture.'



