

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) said the next stage of Legal & General Investment Management, or LGIM's, growth is based on a focused strategy, consisting of three key components: the continued broadening of investment capabilities to meet clients' needs; sustained focus on addressing the savings gap through DC, Retail, and Personal Investing businesses; and further internationalising core strengths.



The Group said the strategy is expected to deliver LGIM operating profit growth of between 8% to 10% per annum over the medium term, assuming normal market conditions.



Mark Zinkula, LGIM CEO, said: 'We have built a fantastic business that is well positioned for the future. We are building on our market leading standing in UK Defined Benefit pension solutions and achieving strong growth in Defined Contribution pensions and retail markets. We have a clear strategy to be one of the global winners in asset management by continuing to expand in the US, Europe, the Gulf and Asia.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX