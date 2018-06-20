Stockholm, June 20, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Magnolia Bostad AB (short name: MAG), a mid cap company within the financial sector (sub sector: real estate), today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Magnolia Bostad was previously listed on Nasdaq First North Premier and is the 43rd company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018. Magnolia Bostad AB develops new residential properties, including rental apartments, tenant-owned apartments, residential care housing, hotels and student housing, in attractive locations in Sweden's growth areas and major cities. The company's work is based on a holistic approach where the operations are conducted in a manner that promotes long-term, sustainable urban development. Magnolia Bostad is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.magnoliabostad.se. "The listing is a confirmation that Magnolia Bostad has had a fantastic journey over the recent years," said Fredrik Holmström, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Magnolia Bostad. "With the platform we have built, we will continue to generate skills, capital and new business to the company." "We welcome Magnolia Bostad to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We are excited to see a continued flow of companies switching from Nasdaq First North to our main market, and we look forward to supporting Magnolia Bostad with the increased visibility and investor exposure that comes with a main market listing." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------