NOTICE, JUNE 20, 2018 SHARES NEXSTIM PLC: DIRECTED ISSUE A total of 4 000 000 shares will be traded as old shares as of June 21, 2018. Identifiers of Nexstim Plc's share: Trading code: NXTMH ISIN code: FI4000102678 Orderbook id: 103570 Number of shares: 97 531 529 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE, 20. KESÄKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET NEXSTIM OYJ: SUUNNATTU ANTI Yhteensä 4 000 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 21. kesäkuuta 2018. Nexstim Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: NXTMH ISIN-koodi: FI4000102678 id: 103570 Osakemäärä: 97 531 529 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260