Pelican House Mining plc (PHM) Pelican House Mining plc: Director's Dealing in Shares 20-Jun-2018 / 07:10 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Pelican House Mining plc (the "Company" or "Pelican House Mining") Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains no inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Director's Dealing in Shares Quetzal Securities Limited ("Quetzal"), an entity controlled by Mark Jackson, a Director of the Company, on 19th June 2018 contracted by private treaty with another shareholder to acquire 800,000 (eight hundred thousand) ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Shares") at a price of GBP0.0055 (eleven-twentieths of one penny) per Share. Together with the 24,620,000 (twenty-four million six hundred and twenty thousand) Shares already held through HSBC Global Custody Nominees (UK) Limited on behalf of Quetzal and of another company controlled by him, this Share acquisition brings Mr. Jackson's beneficial interest in the Pelican House Mining to 25,420,000 (twenty-five million four hundred and twenty thousand) Shares or 25.94 percent of the currently-issued capital of 97,989,500 Shares (previously 25.13 percent). Simon Grant-Rennick, Chief Executive Officer, Pelican House Mining plc, London, 19th June 2018 The foregoing announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of Pelican House Mining accept responsibility for its content. Enquiries: Pelican House Mining plc: Simon Grant-Rennick E-mail: sgrelk@aol.com Tel: +44 797 325 3124 Mark Jackson +44 1482 794654 Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited: Graham Atthill-Beck E-mail: Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk blackpearladvisers@gmail.com Tel: +44 20 7464 4091 Mob: +44 750 643 4107; +971 50 856 9408 Brinsley Holman E-mail: Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk Tel: +44 20 7464 4098 Ends. ISIN: GB00B2PKKY27 Category Code: DSH TIDM: PHM Sequence No.: 5663 EQS News ID: 696951 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 20, 2018 02:12 ET (06:12 GMT)