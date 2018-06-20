AUO Announces New Multi-busbar Mono-crystalline Solar Module with Impressive Power Output

HSINCHU, Taiwan, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AU Optronics Corp. ("AUO" or the "Company") (TAIEX: 2409; NYSE: AUO) will participate in Intersolar Europe 2018 from June 20 to 22 in Munich, Germany to showcase its high efficiency solar modules for residential, commercial and utility applications, as well as comprehensive monitoring solutions for solar power plant field data collection and analysis. In particular, a brand-new multi-busbar mono-crystalline module featuring superior power output will be introduced, further strengthening AUO's leadership position in providing high efficiency solar solutions.

Innovative Multi-busbar Design for High Power Performance

The new SunBravo mono-crystalline module series apply an advanced multi-busbar technology featuring shorter current path, and novel design to improve absorption of light and reduce electrical loss, contributing to significantly higher power performance and reliability. The 72-cell SunBravo module, in particular, boasts an impressive power output of 390W, gaining as much as 6% more power than its conventional five-busbar mono-crystalline counterparts. The 60-cell true black SunBravo module is also available, whose sleek and sophisticated appearance makes it an aesthetic alternative for users.

AUO continues to satisfy customer needs in power plants and large-scale projects with high-efficiency solar modules. Using high-efficiency back-contact solar cells, the SunForte shows a module efficiency of 20.6% and power output up to 335W, as well as better performance guarantee.

Proven Expertise in Building Floating Solar Power Plants

AUO has accumulated years of experience in developing rooftop solar power systems with successful track records across Taiwan and with partners around the world. In recent years, the Company further extended its reach to ground mount and floating projects to satisfy demands for diverse environments. In terms of floating projects, to date AUO has achieved a total installed capacity of 19.8MW, with successful track record on flood detention ponds throughout southern Taiwan.

AUO's floating solar system is designed with high weather tolerant solar modules to resist high humidity, salt mist, and high wind pressure. Capable of withstanding typhoon and hurricane-level wind, the module parts achieves 40% more moisture exclusion, with salt mist resistance twelve times higher than industry average to ensure outstanding power performance.

Powerful Tools for Solar System Monitoring

To enhance the efficiency of power plant operation and maintenance, AUO Smart Cloud Monitoring Solution, a comprehensive package with cloud monitoring software, data recorder, and sensing tree, is available for users to collect power plant data for diagnosis, analysis and planning, ensuring the maximum efficiency of power plants with immediate on-site track through the Internet.

AUO solar modules boast high reliability and stable power generation, and the Company was rated by the market research firm EuPD Research as Top Brand PV in the module category for two consecutive years. Looking into the future, AUO will continue to offer safer and reliable products and services to assist its partners in realizing their solar project goals worldwide.

AUO photos can be downloaded at the Company's website:

https://auo.com/en-global/Download_Photos

Any use of photographs must cite the source thereof is from AU Optronics Corporation.

ABOUT AU OPTRONICS

AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) is one of the world's leading providers of optoelectronic solutions. AUO offers a full range of panel sizes and comprehensive applications ranging from 1.1 inches to 85 inches. Based on its profound R&D and manufacturing experience, AUO continues to develop advanced display technologies of the next generation. AUO extended its market to the green energy industry in 2008 and provides its customers with high-efficiency solar solutions. AUO currently has global operations in Taiwan, Mainland China, the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, Czech and Slovakia. Additionally, AUO is the first pure TFT-LCD manufacturer to be successfully listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). AUO has also been named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index from 2010 to 2017. AUO's consolidated net revenues in 2017 were NT$341.03 billion. For more information, please visit AUO.com.

