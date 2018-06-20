

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) announced that, with effect from no later than 1 January 2019, Carolina Dybeck Happe will take up the position as CFO and will become a member of the Executive Board. The company said its Executive Board will consist of CEO Søren Skou, Vice CEO Claus Hemmingsen, CFO Carolina Dybeck Happe, Vincent Clerc, Morten Engelstoft, and Søren Toft.



Carolina Dybeck Happe comes from a position as Executive Vice President and CFO of ASSA ABLOY Group, Sweden. Prior to her current position, she held various finance leadership positions in ASSA ABLOY and served as Group CFO of Trelleborg.



