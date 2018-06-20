Distinguished faculty of about 75-100 global cardiology leaders meet by invitation only to advance the study and practice of atherosclerosis

PlaqueTec announced today that it will sponsor the exclusive Vulnerable Patient Meeting (VPM), taking place 24-26 June in Stresa, Italy, for the fourth time. VPM, hosted by Cardialysis, is an annual invitation-only meeting focused on atherosclerosis for approximately 75-100 attendees, with a faculty of cardiology opinion leaders, regulators, industry experts and decision makers.

At VPM, PlaqueTec will also be presenting updates on its novel Liquid Biopsy System (LBS) catheter and analyses of biomarker data obtained using the LBS during percutaneous coronary interventional (PCI) procedures.

"We are pleased to be a silver sponsor of this year's VPM meeting, which provides a unique forum for global experts to share and discuss the latest cardiology research and insights to inform future treatment strategies," said Nick West, MD, PlaqueTec Chief Medical Officer and Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. "We look forward to presenting our data analyses and stimulating further debate on the importance of biomarkers measured locally to predict and treat vulnerable patients those at highest risk of suffering a heart attack."

About Cardiovascular Disease

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the world's number one cause of death. An estimated 17.7 million people died from CVD in 2015, representing 31% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, an estimated 7.4 million were due to coronary artery disease (CAD) and 6.7 million were due to stroke. CAD is the narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries, usually caused by a build-up of cholesterol in fatty deposits (plaques) within the inner walls of the arteries. Currently, the biology of CVD is not well known, and there it is impossible to predict which patients are at high risk of a heart attack. New disease detection and treatment approaches are desperately needed.

About PlaqueTec Ltd and the Liquid Biopsy System (LBS)

The PlaqueTec LBS is a first-of-its-kind catheter technology for cardiologists to routinely assess inflammation in the coronary artery, and better understand residual inflammatory risk. It has been proven to detect inflammatory molecules across the site of coronary artery disease (CAD), and can discriminate between patients with greater and lesser levels of coronary inflammation. PlaqueTec has validated numerous biomarkers that are associated with CAD, and is building a database to house and analyse thousands of biomarker profiles to identify patients at highest risk of heart attack.

PlaqueTec was formed in 2008 within Papworth Hospital in Cambridge (UK), as a spinout from PA Consulting and with funding from IPEX Capital. For further information about PlaqueTec and CAD, please visit http://www.plaquetec.com. Follow PlaqueTec on LinkedIn and Twitter.

